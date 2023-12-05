Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 63,601 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Hubbell worth $300,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.29.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $303.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.02 and a 200-day moving average of $307.49. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

