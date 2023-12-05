Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,880 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $344,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,219.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,243.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,989.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,993.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,167.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.