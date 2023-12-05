Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 75,190 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,617,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $386,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $143.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.17. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

