Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of AMETEK worth $327,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $157.29 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

View Our Latest Report on AME

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.