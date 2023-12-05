Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Lockheed Martin worth $316,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,995,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $450.60 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

