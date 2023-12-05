Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 261,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 91,608 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $14.43.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- nLIGHT, Inc. takes aim at a much higher share price
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.