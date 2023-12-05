Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 261,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 91,608 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $14.43.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

