NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,517,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,029,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

