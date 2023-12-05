NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Down 5.6%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46. 8,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 33,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

NWTN Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NWTN during the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

