NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $206.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.00.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,833. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

