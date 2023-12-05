Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,806 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 85.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE OXY opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

