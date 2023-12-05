OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OCX

OncoCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. Research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.