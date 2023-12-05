Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Ontrak Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.34. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ontrak

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Ontrak by 273.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ontrak by 119.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.