OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

KAR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,578. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 7.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

