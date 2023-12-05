Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 2.9% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $265,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 119,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

