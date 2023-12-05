Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 405,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.