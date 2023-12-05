OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 749.60 ($9.47).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 720 ($9.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 720 ($9.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 380.73. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 576.50 ($7.28).

In related news, insider Simon Walker acquired 25,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £78,750 ($99,469.50). Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

