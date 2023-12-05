OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCM stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $683.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 81.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Research analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

