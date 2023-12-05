OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Raises Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCM opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $683.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 81.92% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

