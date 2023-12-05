Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,457 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OVV. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

