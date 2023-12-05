Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Stock Position Lifted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,357 shares during the period. Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.99% of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 364.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 151,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 65,396 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 56,504 shares during the period.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,827 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $714.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

