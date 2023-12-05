Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 516,723 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California accounts for about 1.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 3.01% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $100,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 530,864 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 389.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 1,715,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,470. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.78. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

