Palisade Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 260,368 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Up 2.8 %

OZK stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

