Palisade Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.