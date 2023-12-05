Palisade Capital Management LP Buys 12,859 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5,141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,148,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030,852 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,030,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,463 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after buying an additional 2,388,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.6 %

DEI opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.