Palisade Capital Management LP Buys 3,455 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.