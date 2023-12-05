Palisade Capital Management LP Buys 3,857 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 227.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,477 shares of company stock worth $9,831,117. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

