Palisade Capital Management LP Buys 93,650 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,650 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.90% of Unisys worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unisys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Unisys by 18.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unisys by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Unisys by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of UIS stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.67 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a positive return on equity of 271.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unisys

About Unisys

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.