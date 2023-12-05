Palisade Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $69.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

