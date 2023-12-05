Palisade Capital Management LP Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

