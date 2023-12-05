Palisade Capital Management LP Has $14.68 Million Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,553 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 1.30% of OneSpaWorld worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 73.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 206.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 46.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,423,000 after acquiring an additional 555,946 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $13.01.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $36,169,880.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 568,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,614.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at $55,060,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,206,185 shares of company stock valued at $36,751,280 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

