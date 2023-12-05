Palisade Capital Management LP Has $17.22 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Atkore worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,238,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Atkore by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 170,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 18.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.84.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Atkore

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.