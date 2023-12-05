Palisade Capital Management LP Has $2.19 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

