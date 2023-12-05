Palisade Capital Management LP Has $4.74 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Palisade Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 100.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

