Palisade Capital Management LP Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after acquiring an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,564 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $151,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,376 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,435,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,525,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in R1 RCM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,788,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $125,250,000 after buying an additional 383,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

R1 RCM Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.