Palisade Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,920,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,524,000 after purchasing an additional 565,611 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 269.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 83,369 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

