Palisade Capital Management LP Purchases 15,394 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.13. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

