Palisade Capital Management LP Purchases 2,126 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average of $158.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

