Palisade Capital Management LP Purchases 786 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

