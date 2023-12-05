Palisade Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. ThornTree Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 39,039 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,680,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,357,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,610. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.