Palisade Capital Management LP Sells 2,555 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Palisade Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

