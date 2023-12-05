Palisade Capital Management LP Sells 27,766 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Palisade Capital Management LP lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,766 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

DECK stock opened at $693.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $361.62 and a 12-month high of $698.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.57.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

