Palisade Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Palisade Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

