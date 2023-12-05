Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.99. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $296.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,844 shares of company stock valued at $97,956,394. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

