Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Boosted by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,888 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 3.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,901. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.71 and a 200 day moving average of $239.99. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $296.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,844 shares of company stock worth $97,956,394. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.