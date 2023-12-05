Paul Stockton Purchases 9 Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,608 ($20.31) per share, with a total value of £144.72 ($182.80).

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,632 ($20.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,590.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,742.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,213.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66. Rathbones Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.36).

Rathbones Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,301.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.04).

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

