Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Adams Street Partners LLC

Adams Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. Paylocity comprises approximately 28.3% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adams Street Partners LLC owned about 1.05% of Paylocity worth $108,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Trading Down 2.6 %

PCTY traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $153.71. The company had a trading volume of 84,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,508. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total transaction of $103,862.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total transaction of $103,862.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,305 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

