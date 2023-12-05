PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.