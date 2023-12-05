PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.23

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.23 and last traded at $61.43, with a volume of 2830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $693.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 278.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PC Connection by 29.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PC Connection by 2.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

