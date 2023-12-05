PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

