PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $878,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 122,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 203.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $602.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.